HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In a special meeting of the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Board of Trustees on Monday, the tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Evansville Teachers Association was ratified unanimously.

Per the agreement, teacher’s salaries will increase to $43,000 for the next school year, and then increase to $46,000 for the following year. At the start of this school year, those salaries started at $41,500.