EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A lawsuit involving the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and the University of Evansville is now making its way to federal court.

The lawsuit is in connection to a voyeurism and child porn case. In January, Jacob Butler was sentenced to 10 years in prison on more than a dozen charges.

Jacob Butler (Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

Butler was a student at UE and was involved in an EVSC student teaching program in 2021 when authorities say he took pictures of a child while in the bathroom.

An investigation revealed that Butler did the same thing with five other children. In April, both the University of Evansville and the EVSC were given notice about the lawsuit with the plaintiffs holding them partly responsible for Butler’s actions.

University officials tell us they expelled Butler during their disciplinary process. In a statement, the university says they are cooperating with law enforcement and mentions their hearts go out to the victims and their families.