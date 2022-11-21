EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is a step closer to approving next year’s school calendar. EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg proposed the new calendar with one big change.

Instead of breaking up fall break, students would have a full week off instead. If approved, the school would utilize a “soft start” approach.

The first half of the alphabet would return to school on August 7 and 8, while the second half would come back on the 9th and 10th. Using this approach, all students would be back in the classroom by August 11.

School officials tell us the last day of classes would fall on May 24. Board members are expected to vote on the new calendar at their next meeting.