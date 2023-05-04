HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — First-responders were dispatched to an accident involving a school bus Thursday afternoon in Evansville.

We’re told it happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 2300 block of E Morgan Avenue in front of the Rural King.

Dispatch officials tell us it was originally called in as an accident with injuries, but the EVSC called afterwards and confirmed no students or staff were hurt in the crash.

The Evansville Police Department responded to the scene. It is unknown at this time which school bus was involved.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.