HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The 2023 EVSC Summer Musical, “The Addams Family School Edition,” will run this summer from July 13-16. Tickets go on sale May 22.

According to the EVSC Foundation, “The Addams Family School Edition” is “a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare! Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met.”

Officials say the EVSC Summer Musical gives students a chance to perform in a Broadway-caliber production at a professional theater facility. The EVSC Foundation says students learn music, theater and other fine-arts skills, which will help them develop their brain and learn better in school and beyond.

The play will be at the Old National Events Plaza, starting at 7:00 p.m. from 13-15, and 2 p.m. on July 16. Event organizers say tickets start at $10.00 per student, $15.00 per senior, and $20.00 per adult. The EVSC Foundation says additional tax and fees may apply, and tickets are required for guests 2 years and older.