EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation will be hosting an Options Fair Thursday, October 19 for middle school students about to enter high school.

The Options Fair will give 8th graders and their families the opportunity to learn more about the options available. EVSC officials say representatives will be available to talk about the available programs.

“They are half day programs, so you can be at your regular high school and we provide the transportation, so you don’t have to make your decision Thursday evening but can make a good decision for high school,” says EVSC chief communications officer Jason Woebkenberg.

The Options Fair will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center on Lynch Road.