HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – We asked the newly-rebranded Explore Evansville, formerly Visit Evansville, some questions in regard to its rebranding.

What overall change are you hoping to convey with this rebranding?

Officials with Explore Evansville say the overall change it is hoping to convey is a shift towards a more inclusive, community-minded and explorative identity for the organization. Officials say by transitioning from its previous names to “Explore Evansville,” the focus is on embracing the pioneering spirit of the city and encouraging everyone, whether locals or visitors, to see themselves as explorers of the diverse amenities the Evansville Region has to offer.

Explore Evansville says it is also using this rebrand as an opportunity to reintroduce itself and let people know that its first customers are its own community members, and that through working hand in hand with its own neighbors and stakeholders and investing in local infrastructure and attractions, the organization will position Evansville as an appealing and competitive destination for both leisure and business travelers.

What parts of Evansville are you hoping to have newcomers experience or “explore” for the first time?

The organization says some of the key areas and experiences it wants newcomers to discover and enjoy will include the local museums as the museums add so much depth and variety to the city’s cultural and educational offerings. Officials note so many of its own community members have not visited these hidden gems recently or at all, and the organization says there’s so much to see and learn.

Explore Evansville says it also knows that 23% of its visitors are taking advantage of the outdoor recreation attractions in the region, so the organization wants to continue to highlight opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to explore trails, water sports, golf courses and other green spaces.

Officials say additionally, they know that Evansville’s local food scene is exploding, so they want to encourage visitors to “indulge in the diverse local cuisine.”

Alexis Berggren, President and CEO of Explore Evansville, says, “You really can find anything to satisfy even the most discerning palette, both through our restaurants and at our community events and festivals.”

What will be the next major event in Evansville to draw in some “explorers”?

Explore Evansville says along with several major tournaments still yet to play at the Evansville Sports Complex this summer, officials are looking forward to hosting the 2023 Great Lakes Shrine Convention and the Distributors Council 2023 Fall Meeting in September.

Explore Evansville says these two events combined are forecasted to bring over $800,000 in total business sales to the city.

Anything you would like to add?

Explore Evansville says it likes to consider itself the community’s “Concierge,” and there are so many ways for Evansville’s local businesses to engage and help the organization market their services. Officials say the latest way to do that is through the new website’s extranet, which allows businesses to access the website and review, approve and enhance their own listings.

Berggren says, “With so many new and exciting things happening in our area, we can’t always keep up with just announced events, new photos, menu items, etc., so this feature allows operators to ensure promotions are current and consistent when visitors to our website are looking for things to do.”