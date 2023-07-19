HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Visit Evansville, formerly the Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau, has announced its rebranding as Explore Evansville.

Officials say since emerging from the pandemic, the economic impact achieved by Explore Evansville has been substantial, with nearly 170,000 overnight stays and an estimated contribution of $112.3 million to the local economy dating back to 2020. A news release says direct and indirect revenues from sporting events, conventions, meetings and leisure travel have had a transformative effect on the region’s hospitality community after suffering unprecedented losses, helping to stimulate business growth, create job opportunities and enhance the overall quality of life for residents.

“Now, as Explore Evansville, our organization seeks to embody the spirit of innovation while paying tribute to the area’s remarkable past,” said Alexis Berggren, President and CEO for Explore Evansville. “Through our new visual identity, we wanted to acknowledge the unique geography of our city and honor the authentic charm of Evansville. We look forward to reintroducing ourselves to our visitors and residents, as we invite everyone to become ‘Explorers’.”