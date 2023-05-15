HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Eykamp String Quartet will perform the final New Traditions Diversity Series on May 18 at Wesselman Woods at 6 p.m.

Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra officials say since this is an outside event, attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for seating. Officials say this is a free, one-hour event that is open to the public.

The members of the Eykamp String Quartet are Mohammed Fairouz, Aníbal Troilo, Jennifer Higdon, Astor Piazzolla, Kenji Bunch and Ricardo Lorenz.