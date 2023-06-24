Tryouts for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival’s Amateur Hour are scheduled for tonight. Photo courtesy Evansville Courier & Press/Sam Owens

INDIANA (WEHT) — We’re now only a couple months away from tasty fried food, live music, carnival rides and a packed Franklin Street full of people.

Saturday marks 100 days out from the start of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival in Evansville.

Families are beginning to plan out their festival week as they will soon be walking their way past dozens of food vendors.

Anticipation is also high for the Nut Club Half Pot. Last year, the half pot brought in a record-breaking amount of more than $1.6 million dollars.

The Fall Festival runs Sunday, October 2, through Saturday, October 8, 2023. For more information, visit NutClubFallFestival.com.