EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The 2300 block of East Mulberry Street in Evansville is completely blocked off to traffic after a tree fell onto the road, according to dispatch.

The happened in a neighborhood just west of Midtown. We’re told the Evansville Police Department is waiting on an arborist to arrive on scene to take care of the tree.

Dispatch was unsure how or why the tree fell. No injuries were reported. We have a crew on the way to the scene to bring you more information.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.