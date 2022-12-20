EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville City Council seat left behind by Justin Elpers will soon be filled.

The Vanderburgh County GOP announced Tuesday afternoon that Angela Koehler Lindsey will be taking the position as Elpers moves to the Vanderburgh County Commission.

Lindsey, a familiar face for many, previously served as a member on the county council. After the announcement, she shared a message on social media for her supporters.

“I am excited to return to public service and serve the Citizens of the City and 5th Ward!” she said on Facebook. “I plan to seek a full four year term in 2023!”

City officials are to set to swear in Angela Koehler Lindsey at the beginning of the year.

