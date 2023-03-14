EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Dawnita Wilkerson turned 47 on Tuesday, and for the third year in a row her family, including six children, won’t be able to join her to celebrate.

Wilkerson has been missing since June 2020. Evansville police say she had been staying at her brother’s house at the time. She was last seen getting into a silver 2004 Chevy Suburban at an Evansville motel.

Police say the vehicle headed west towards Carbondale, Illinois. Wilkerson’s phone was shut off by the next morning.

In 2021, police told Eyewitness News the owner of the SUV was not cooperating. They say the investigation into Wilkerson’s disappearance remains open. She has been listed on the FBI’s missing person database.