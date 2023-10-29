EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Canadian rock stars from The Guess Who paid a visit to the Old National Events Plaza on Sunday night, and Eyewitness News was able to have the exclusive look at backstage meet-and-greet before the show.

The band tells Eyewitness News it is encouraging music fans to listen to the new album “Plein D’Amour.”

“I love this part of the country because I am from the country,” said The Guess Who member Derek Sharp.

The Guess Who continues with its cross-country tour in Elkhart on Friday.