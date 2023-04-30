EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Sunday night marked an end of an era in Evansville. The original Roca Var location on S Kentucky Avenue, which opened in 1943, closed its doors for the final time tonight.

The restaurant claims it was the first place in Evansville to serve pizza way back in 1953. Some gathered to grab one of the last slices to be served up.

One couple tells us they’ve been going to Roca Bar since they were in high school at the old Central High.

“It’s one of our youth hangouts, we went to Central High School which was torn down,” they say. “We hung out here and now it’s closing. It’s just like you keep see things closing and you go ‘aww'”

Although the original location closed at 7 p.m. tonight, Roca Bar owners say they will be opening a new location on May 15 on Washington Avenue.

