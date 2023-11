EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – Crews are on scene of a fatal collision involving an off-road vehicle in Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office states it is at the location of New Harmony Road east of University Parkway.

Dispatch states the first call came in at 1:39 p.m.

The coroner’s office is at the scene.

Eyewitness News has a crew enroute and will update when new information is available.