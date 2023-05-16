HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville man won’t be spending any more time behind bars after pleading guilty to a neglect charge.

In May of 2022, 28-year-old Kevin Moman was arrested after his child survived a fentanyl overdose.

According to police, Moman woke up the child’s mother and told her that the child put something in his mouth and was unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital and was given a Narcan treatment. Test results revealed that the child had tested positive for fentanyl.

While being interrogated, detectives say that Moman refused to give an accurate account of what had happened.

After a plea agreement on Tuesday, Moman was sentenced to 3 years of drug abuse probation.