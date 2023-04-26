EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Families across the Tri-State continue to cope with rising food prices. Feed Evansville was able to offer some relief Wednesday through a community food share event at the Westside Community Center.

The organization often works in collaboration with local food banks to connect resources and volunteers to reach as many in need as they can.

Volunteers passed out boxes of the fresh produce in addition to non-perishables and laundry detergent.

“The USDA has deemed 40% of the neighborhoods in the Evansville area as food deserts. That means community members are not in a decent amount of walking distance to get nutritional value food for their family,” explains Lisa Vaughan, Chair of Feed Evansville. “So if you have car issues or mobile issues or just low on resources — that creates a barrier for your family. So having going out into the neighborhood we have found to be extremely effective.”

If you weren’t able to make it out to Wednesday night’s food share, Feed Evansville holds events throughout the year.