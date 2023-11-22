EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Feed Evansville gave away boxes filled with food on Wednesday, just in time for Thanksgiving.

A long line of people showed up at Hartke Pool for the giveaway. Some of the food items were donations left over from the Evansville Rescue Mission’s giveaway held on Tuesday. “It’s a great initiative to work together to make sure that the food that we have available in the area always goes to the people that need it the most,” says Feed Evansville official Lisa Vaughan.

Evansville’s mayor-elect Stephanie Terry was there to help hand out food. “This is the season of giving, and giving your time is one of the greatest sacrifices you can make and do in this community.”

Officials with Feed Evansville expected to hand out 200 food boxes.