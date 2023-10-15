EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As an organization fighting to end food insecurity, Feed Evansville hosted its first “The Longest Table” meal where all community members were invited to gather for a free dinner on Sunday afternoon.

The organization says it wants to inspire connection, have residents make friends with their neighbors and ultimately make people aware about food insecurity.

Just one way how it can be described is someone’s access to food, and Eyewitness News is told 25,000 people in Evansville face food insecurity.

“I think The Longest Table is one little part about making people aware about food insecurity and what food insecurity is and how this is not just an issue locally,” Feed Evansville Chair Lisa Vaughan said. “It’s an issue state-wide and globally.”

The 167 tables used totals more than a thousand feet of table used for anyone who wanted to share a meal with their neighbors.

“I think it’s important for us all to come together around food insecurity because it’s an essential party of every human being in the world,” Vaughan said. “There’s not one human being being that go without food.”

The event’s sponsors covered the costs for meals, and some of the money will fund the C.K. Newsome Center’s community kitchen that is expected to break ground next month.

Feed Evansville says 200 volunteers throughout Sunday help set up The Longest Table. These volunteers helped serve grilled chicken and other side dishes.

Bauerhaus Catering was just one of the caterers on Sunday which began prepping its green beans and garlic mashed potatoes at 9 a.m. The caterers gave 84 pans of food for the event.

Meanwhile, food left over is being donated to other area organization.