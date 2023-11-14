HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The end of the Kicks for Kids shoe giveaway is fast approaching.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department state November 15 will be the last day for the giveaway. The final day will start at Tekoppel Elementary School at 8 a.m. and will head over to McGary Middle School at noon to finish it off.

Officials say the program was made possible by the teamwork efforts of Cops Connecting with Kids, Rally Point Events and Shoe Sensation.

Officials also say by the end, 2,129 students from six different EVSC schools will have a new pair of shoes provided by the program.

“Please feel free to join us at the schools tomorrow to see the excitement on the students’ faces as they pick out their new pair of shoes,” said officials.