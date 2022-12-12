EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Widespread outages Monday afternoon are leaving many Evansville homes and businesses without electricity. The University of Southern Indiana says these outages are causing issues for students and staff during a busy finals week.

School officials say they are figuring out workarounds so students are able to complete their finals. USI issued this statement Monday afternoon:

“CenterPoint crews are working to restore power to campus and the surrounding area; however, we do not currently have an estimated restoration time. In the meantime, we are aware that finals are ongoing. We are working to determine how students may complete those finals or reschedule them. Status on afternoon finals and employee work schedules will be determined as we learn more. Additional information to follow in the next hour.“

Shortly before 3 p.m., USI sent out a Rave Alert saying that 4 and 6 p.m. finals have been cancelled due to the outages. It also mentioned that students will need to work with school staff to reschedule their finals if cancelled.

Monday afternoon, CenterPoint Energy estimates over 1,200 customers are without power in the Evansville area. The outages, which can be seen on the company’s outage map, reach out as far as Posey and Warrick counties.

