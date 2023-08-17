HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On the afternoon of the 16, at 2:21 p.m., the Evansville Fire Department (EFD) was dispatched to Covert Avenue for a kitchen fire at the Burger King restaurant.

EFD says the fire was started by cooking equipment and extended to the hood and ventilation system. Firefighters say employees attempted to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers prior to EFD arrival and then evacuated the building. EFD says when fire crews arrived, they reported smoke and flame coming from the exhaust system on the roof.

A news release says firefighters were able to completely extinguish the fire in less than 10 minutes and the fire was contained to the exhaust system. EFD says investigators have ruled this fire as accidental and no injuries were reported.

Officials say a vacate order will be issued until the building has been cleaned and the fire suppression system is working again.