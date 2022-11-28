EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department says a plumber accidentally started a house fire that took nearly an hour to extinguish Monday afternoon.

At 12:03 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 2000 block of Harding Avenue after a house fire was reported by contractors working inside the home.

Firefighters arrived and reported heavy smoke coming from the crawl space and inside the walls. Officials say it took longer than usual to put out the fire because of the way the house was built.

“These challenges also extended the length of time for salvage and overhaul,” EFD says in a press release. “The fire was considered extinguished in about 40 minutes.”

We’re told a plumber working in the crawl space was cutting an old drain pipe when an electrical line was hit, causing an arc. EFD says the glue, primer and cleaner that was used during drain installation created enough vapors to catch fire, igniting the chemicals in an open container.

The plumbers tried to extinguish the flames, but decided to leave the crawl space for their safety as the flames and smoke grew, fire officials tell us. They immediately called 911 and alerted others inside the home.

Although no injuries were reported, three adults and two dogs were displaced. The Red Cross, CenterPoint Energy and the Evansville Water Department also responded to the scene. The fire has been ruled accidental after an investgiation.