EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Four firefighters with the Evansville Fire Department were honored on Wednesday for their actions during a medical emergency that involved an Evansville Police detective.

Corporal Michael Sides was investigating a stolen vehicle in May of 2023 when he collapsed. Firefighters rushed to the scene within minutes and began CPR. Officials say that three automated external defibrillators (AEDs) had to be used because the first two did not work.

“It’s all about teamwork,” says EFD Captain James Melloy. “Everybody has a little job to do on-scene…and everybody, you know, just wants to do their best.”

Image courtesy: Evansville Fire Department

Captain Melloy says that crews check their medical gear every week to make sure they don’t run into any issues. Detective Sides has since recovered and is back at work.