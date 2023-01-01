EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Along with the massive warehouse fire near Jimtown on Saturday, the Evansville Fire Department kept busy in other parts of the city.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a house at 1633 S Bosse Avenue after neighbors said it was on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they said they could see flames from a window and the fire was potentially spreading to a neighbor’s home.

According to the fire department, firefighters first protected the exposed neighbor’s home while the next arriving crew aggressively attacked the fire at 1633 S. Bosse Ave.

Fire officials say the flames caused significant damage to the outside of the neighbor’s home by melting its siding, breaking a window and leaving water damage. The person living inside the home was displaced with their dog.

“The fire damage to 1633 has rendered it uninhabitable,” says the fire department. “The occupants were not home at the time of the fire and it is assumed that there will be 2 adults displaced.”

Investigators believe the fire started in the bedroom, although an exact cause has not been determined. Firefighters say it took them about half-an-hour to extinguish the flames.

An Evansville Police Department detective was called to the scene because of something a witness reportedly said.