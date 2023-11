HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As part of Small Business Saturday, the Three Corners Pagan Circle is hosting their first annual Witches Market on the 1400 block of Boeke Road in Evansville.

Visitors are invited to shop local and regional vendors and makers of metaphysical, esoteric and witchcraft items and get a reading from a psychic in attendance.

The event runs until 4:00 p.m.