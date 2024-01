HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After announcing the cancellation of this year’s Lenten fish fries, the Germania Maennerchor in Evansville has changed its course.

The organization says that volunteers have stepped up to allow them to hold two public fish fries this year. They will be held on March 8 and 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 each night.

Dinners will include two breaded and deep-fried fillets, German potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and rye bread, all for $13 a plate.