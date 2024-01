HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With Lent just one month away, one Tri-State organization says it’s not taking part in a popular Catholic tradition.

On their social media page, the Evansville Germania Maennerchor says its Lenten fish fries have been canceled this year. Officials say this is due to a lack of help and high food costs.

Officials say they hope they will be able to hold fish fries next year.