EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Some in Evansville prove they are sticking with their New Year’s Resolutions as some participated in Saturday’s “Fit4All” workouts and classes at the Dunigan Family YMCA.

Staff invited gym members and everyone in the community to try something new for free as they begin to round out the first week in 2024.

The YMCA showcased 17 of its group exercises to help bring-in a healthy new year.

Eyewitness News caught up with a number of people taking advantage of the body step, body combat, body pump and the guided mediation classes.

“It’s a great community event,” Bryan Barr said. “They open this up once or twice a year and open to new members. Also, you get to try all the classes — something that you normally wouldn’t do. You get to step in and try and see if you like. In most cases, you do.”

These classes lasted 30 minutes, so everyone could visit the other classes and — hopefully — not feel intimidated.

“That’s usually a good time to start — you don’t have to come in and do a whole full hour of workout,” said Christa Kramer with the YMCA. “It’s really refreshing to know that everybody is doing something new.”

Meanwhile, for some people, like Barr, going to the YMCA for the event is a time-honored tradition.

Though Barr has come to the YMCA for years, this year was the second time he went to the Fit4All’s “body step” class.

“It’s a good way to get your steps in. It’s a good way to do cardio and change things up that normally motions your body — or at least your body wouldn’t do on a regular basis,” Barr said.

Looking forward, the YMCA tells Eyewitness News that it opens its doors for the community every couple of months to let the public visit which programs it has.

“We want to open our doors to anybody that might be interested — especially in the new year,” Kramer said. “We make those New Year’s resolutions — a lot of us — to try to get healthier. This Is really a good event to come to because it’s non-threatening because it’s brand new choreography for everybody.”

150 classes are offered throughout the week at the YMCA locations in Evansville.

Learn more here.