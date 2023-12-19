EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — On Tuesday, United Way of Southwestern Indiana handed out nearly $1 million in grants to organizations helping reduce what some call employment barriers in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer Counties.

ARK Crisis Children’s Center, Carver Community Organization, the Southwest Indiana Workforce Board, Missing Pieces Community Development Corporation and the Legal Aid Society of Evansville all won awards.

These organizations are awarded for supporting childcare and work transportation services, for creating programs to help felons find jobs and for processing expungements.

“With this grant, we’ll be able to go out into the communities and provide employment services for individuals looking for a job or a better job, help them build their resume, help them job search, help them with their computer skills and their employability skills,” said Valerie Schmidt, who serves on the Southwest Indiana Workforce Board.

“When ARK steps in with a family, it’s because a family needs child care. Child care is extremely expensive, and, for so many families, it’s a barrier to them being able to work,” said Angie Richards Cheek from the ARK Crisis Children’s Center. “This funding is tremendous and being able to continue our mission.”

“A lot of people in our community don’t know that we actually operate all day long,” said Deiona Clayton from the Carver Community Organization. “Some of this money will help us be able to pay staff for the second shift slots and provide high-quality child care.”

“We received an award to help us upgrade our computer software. For the empowering employment, we help people get the expungements, and expungements then enables them to get jobs and housing that otherwise they may not be qualified for,” said Kevin Gibson from the Legal Aid Society of Evansville.

“We are excited. It is going to further our transportation activities — not only in Vanderburgh outward — but we are looking to add Henderson and Spencer in the near future,” said Geronica Hazelwood Connor from Missing Pieces. “There are so many counties that are not connected to Vanderburgh. We are looking at connecting transportation regionally.”