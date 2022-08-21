EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department says four people were displaced after an apartment fire Sunday afternoon. Around 2:11 p.m., first-responders were dispatched to the 1400 block of Florence Street for a possible fire.

Crews say they saw smoke and flames coming from the townhouse apartment. The fire, which originated in the ground floor living room, EFD says, was quickly knocked down by firefighters.

Fire officials say the fire did make its up the stairway to the second floor but was contained to the original apartment. According to the fire department, the fire was fully extinguished in about twenty minutes.

No injuries were reported. Officials say the American Red Cross was called to help the four occupants that were not home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

