HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On October 17 at 4:30 p.m. there will be an event called Flowers on the Lake centered around relationship abuse outside USI’s Liberal Arts Center.

Event organizers say this is an annual ceremony to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Organizers include the USI Sexual Assault and Gender Violence Prevention Group and Albion Fellows Bacon Center.

Officials say Flowers on the Lake is a ceremony to honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and raise awareness about the warning signs of relationship abuse. Students will speak during a brief presentation, and guests will proceed to Reflection Lake to scatter flower petals on top of the water in honor of survivors and in memory of victims.

In the event of rain, Flowers on the Lake will be held on October 19, 4:30 p.m.