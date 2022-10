EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A bell rang 98 times at the University of Southern Indiana on Tuesday for the number of victims who died last year by domestic violence.

It was part of a ceremony of remembrance, and of commitment to stop the cycle of abuse. Eyewitness News photo journalist Blake Benton was there.

If you’re a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, you can call the Albion Fellows Bacon Center at: