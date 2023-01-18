EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Transportation Security Administration, more commonly known as TSA, has released new data that suggests that more flyers have been trying to bring guns onto airplanes in Evansville as of lately.

TSA says agents seized 400% more guns last year at Evansville Regional Airport than they did five years ago in 2018. Although that sounds like a huge increase, only two guns were seized in 2018 while that number jumped to ten in 2022.

Since the height of the pandemic in 2020, TSA says more guns are being seized at EVV than in previous years.

“Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is an expensive, dangerous mistake that far too many people are making,” says Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt.

Although guns being brought into Evansville Regional Airport remains an occasional problem, larger airports such as the one in Atlanta have it much worse.

TSA says last year, 448 guns were seized at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. That averages out to at least one gun a day.

Last month, TSA announced that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can reach as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances.