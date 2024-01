HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – LST 325 in Evansville will be out of town over the next couple of months for inspections.

Forty volunteers are on the journey to Port Arthur, Texas where the ship will be tested for steel thickness. Its two, seven-foot propellers will also be removed and refurbished.

It’ll take a week for the ship to travel to Texas. The coast guard requires these inspections every ten years because the LST is still an operational ship.

You can find the link to follow the ship here.