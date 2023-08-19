HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – USI says students won’t be the only ones strolling campus sidewalks this fall.

The university says Kiwibots, autonomous food service delivery robots, will be buzzing along campus routes, serving USI’s community through the Grubhub app. USI says the fleet of 15 robots will launch August 21, coinciding with the first day of the fall semester.

USI says Kiwibot robots use artificial intelligence to navigate campus sidewalks without human intervention. Officials say the robots will deliver to all areas of campus accessible by sidewalk, including campus housing. A news release says robot operating hours will align with campus dining location hours and are available seven days a week. USI says all Kiwibot orders will be placed in the Grubhub app, and a $3 delivery fee will be applied per order.

“We are thrilled to continually collaborate with Grubhub and Kiwibot in expanding our range of delivery options for the University community,” says Rebecca Diamond, Director of Dining Services. “The introduction of Kiwibot robots will revolutionize convenience for our busy students and employees.”