EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Excitement grew around the Tri-State Sunday night as fans cheered on their teams in the Super Bowl.

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles packed Leroy’s Tavern in Evansville to watch them duke it out on the field.

Everyone was invited to bring their own big game favorite foods to share. There were also prizes given away to celebrate.

“Man, I really just take pride in it. We’ve been doing this for over 20 years,” says Nathan Elder with Leroy’s Tavern. “My family comes in and gives away all food and memorabilia to all the regulars. It takes that kind of thing to stay open and be a local business like this. So just to be able to continue on the tradition and be a part of it is really special.”

The owner of Leroy’s even won free tickets to the Super Bowl, so she was there for all the action.