Deputy Asson Hacker (Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 is raising money for the family of a fallen Vanderburgh County deputy by selling bottles of bourbon.

Deputy Asson Hacker unexpectedly passed away after falling ill during a training exercise in early March. The FOP Lodge in Evansville is hoping to raise money in his memory.

According to the group, each bottle will be sold for $75 and will include a EOW badge. Organizers say there are a limited number of bottles available.

Bottles can be paid for at the club or by reaching out to Sgt. Saltzman or Officer Tevault. For any questions, you can reach out to the FOP Lodge Facebook page by clicking here.

