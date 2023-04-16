HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The historic 1928 Ford Tri-Motor airliner spent a week flying over Evansville, but its journey was halted early over the weekend.

Sunday was the last day of scheduled flyovers for the plane, but the Evansville Wartime Museum said it couldn’t take flight because of high winds and poor weather.

Although nobody was able to ride in it Sunday, officials say the Tri-Motor was open for ground tours until 4 p.m. with the rest of the museum.

