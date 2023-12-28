EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – After being foreclosed on, a retail building on Evansville’s east side was bought at an auction on Thursday.

Documents show that K2 Retail Evansville, LLC defaulted on their loan from Fund Investment 111, LLC for the building on Hirschland Road. The building is currently being used by two retail companies, Marshalls and Dollar Tree. Despite the foreclosure, both stores are still open.

Bidding opened at $4 million, and Fund Investment 111 bought the building for $6.5 million.