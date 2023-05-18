EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thursday night, hundreds attended a free concert in the park to promote diversity.

The Evansville Philharmonic held their New Traditions Diversity Series at Wesselman Woods. Organizers tell us all the music performed was composed by underrepresented artists throughout history.

Some of artists were involved in major social issues and worked to overcome obstacles to create music.

“It means a lot to us as a quartet to be able to bring music that is unheard of to a wide audience,” explains Dr. Jia-Rong Gan, violinist for the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra.

Dr. Gan tells us that it was really nice to put on this performance because she is from a foreign country herself.