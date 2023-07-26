HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A former Evansville Parks director has pled guilty to some charges, which officials say are forgery, official misconduct and counterfeiting.
According to court documents, former Evansville Parks and Recreation Department Director Brian Holtz’s legal team negotiated a plea agreement and motion to amend information, and the documents were filed.
According to court documents, Holtz plead guilty to the following:
- Amended Count 1, Forgery
- Amended Count 2, Official Misconduct
- Amended Count 3 Counterfeiting
- Amended Count 4, Counterfeiting
- Amended Count 6, Counterfeiting
- Amended Count 8, Counterfeiting
- Amended Count 10, Counterfeiting
- Amended Count 11, Forgery
Court documents say the sentencing hearing was set for September 26, 2023, at 1 p.m., reserving all afternoon to be held in Vanderburgh County. Documents say the jury trial set for August 14, 2023 is vacated.
Former Evansville Parks and Recreation Department Director Brian Holtz was facing criminal charges of fraud, forgery, counterfeiting and official misconduct after a two year long investigation revealed that more than half a million dollars worth of questionable purchases were made while he was the director.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke issued the following statement:
We acknowledge Brian’s guilty pleas with a sense of closure. It is encouraging to see him taking responsibility for his actions.
Throughout this unfortunate situation, countless hours have been dedicated by city administration officials, the Evansville Police Department, and the State Board of Accounts to thoroughly review and investigate these unauthorized purchases and commitments. We express our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering dedication to upholding transparency and accountability.
This serves as a powerful reminder to all public officials of the importance of adhering to existing rules and procedures in place. We must conduct ourselves with the highest standards of integrity and ensure the proper use of taxpayer funds.
It is equally important to recognize that the actions of one individual should not overshadow the hard work and dedication of the Parks Department staff and all of our city employees. They strive every day to make Evansville a better place.
Together, we will continue to uphold the values that define our community. We will continue to serve the citizens of Evansville with steadfast dedication and work toward a brighter future.Mayor Lloyd Winnecke