HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A former Evansville Parks director has pled guilty to some charges, which officials say are forgery, official misconduct and counterfeiting.

According to court documents, former Evansville Parks and Recreation Department Director Brian Holtz’s legal team negotiated a plea agreement and motion to amend information, and the documents were filed.

According to court documents, Holtz plead guilty to the following:

Amended Count 1, Forgery

Amended Count 2, Official Misconduct

Amended Count 3 Counterfeiting

Amended Count 4, Counterfeiting

Amended Count 6, Counterfeiting

Amended Count 8, Counterfeiting

Amended Count 10, Counterfeiting

Amended Count 11, Forgery

Court documents say the sentencing hearing was set for September 26, 2023, at 1 p.m., reserving all afternoon to be held in Vanderburgh County. Documents say the jury trial set for August 14, 2023 is vacated.

Former Evansville Parks and Recreation Department Director Brian Holtz was facing criminal charges of fraud, forgery, counterfeiting and official misconduct after a two year long investigation revealed that more than half a million dollars worth of questionable purchases were made while he was the director.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke issued the following statement: