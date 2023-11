HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The vacant Steak ‘n Shake building on Evansville’s east side has been sold. Texas Roadhouse Holdings, LLC bought the building for $700,000 on October 20.

The Steak ‘n Shake location closed in 2020 and was originally listed for $1.2 million. In addition to owning Texas Roadhouse, the Texas Roadhouse Holdings also owns the Bubba’s 33 and Jaggers restaurant chains.