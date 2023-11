EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Evansville along the 600 block of East Louisiana Street.

Dispatch says they received the call around 11:00 a.m. Firefighters say four people lived in the home and now have to find a place to stay. Officials say that five of the six dogs that were at the residence perished in the fire, some of which were kept in cages. The cause is still under investigation.