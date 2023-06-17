HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Franklin Street Bazaar caught someone on camera recently breaking into their trailer. Instead of turning them in, event organizers say they will give them an opportunity to make things right.

“The Bazaar is always looking for volunteers and I would like to extend this offer to you and to understand your story and for you to experience something more positive,” said a social media runner for the Bazaar. “Nothing more will come of this event if you spend a couple weekends with me at the Bazaar making a safe, clean, and fun event.”

(Courtesy: Franklin Street Bazaar)

The Franklin Street Bazaar spokesperson said they would even take care of lunch for them on those days.

