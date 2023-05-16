EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Saturday evening in the mall turned into panic as law enforcement officers showed up in droves.

The 911 calls made from inside Eastland Mall have been released as drama unfolded during an apparent fight with possible reports of gunfire. Officers arrived to what was initially believed to be an active shooter.

Throughout the hour, dispatch received over a dozen calls for the incident. Some came from those who went to the mall that night just to shop. Others came from frightened employees hiding inside the stores.

You can listen to a portion of the 911 calls dispatchers answered in the audio player below.