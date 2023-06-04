EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This weekend was the perfect opportunity to get outside and go fishing. It’s Free Fishing Weekend in Indiana, meaning a fishing license is not needed.

The goal is to give people an opportunity to learn how to fish, take your family fishing or introduce a friend to the hobby.

Several people were out at Garvin Park in Evansville taking advantage of the annual event. Cory Dunn says his son is known as “Catfish Carter” because of his love for fishing.

“Fishing’s just something we always do,” he tells us. “Like, my whole family is just involved in outdoor stuff, hunting, fishing. I mean it’s been a part of my life as long as I can remember. So it’s nice for the state of Indiana to do something like that.”

Dunn says he’s happy he’s able to pass down the hobby to his children. There will be another Free Fishing Day coming up in September.