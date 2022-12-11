EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, a “Free Little Pantry Box” opened up along West Michigan Street in Evansville. The hopes of the project were to provide unexpired, non-perishable food for those living in food deserts.

“The goal of the Free Little Food Pantry program is simple: to provide our neighbors with low-barrier access to emergency non-perishables food with dignity and discretion, 24/7,” says Feed Evansville on social media, a group that partnered with Girl Scout Troop 398 for the project.

Although Feed Evansville is working with several Girl Scout Troops and Boy Scout Troops to ensure that there are more Free Little Pantry Boxes, officials say there is a direct way you can suggest a box opens in your neighborhood.

“So if you’re interested in feeding your neighborhood or having a Free Little Pantry Box in your neighborhood, please contact Feed Evansville,” says Lisa Vaughan of Feed Evansville.

The organization says their goal is to put a free food pantry in the forty percent of neighborhoods that are deemed food deserts. Click here for more information or to reach out to Feed Evansville.

