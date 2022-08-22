EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – Evansville’s Storm Water Management Department is once again partnering with Coca-Cola to offer free rain barrels.

A news release says starting at 10 a.m. on August 24, 80 rain barrels will be available for pickup in the “Back 40” parking lot of the Civic Center Complex. The barrels will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A news release says for several years, Coca-Cola has donated 55-gallon plastic drums to Evansville. This initiative is to raise public awareness about water conservation.